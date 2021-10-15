https://noqreport.com/2021/10/15/federal-appeals-court-rejects-biden-demand-lets-texas-abortion-ban-keep-saving-babies/

The full 5th Circuit Court of Appeals has rejected Joe Biden’s demand to stop the Texas abortion ban that has saved thousands of babies from abortion.

Last week, U.S. District Judge Robert Pitman, who was appointed by Barack Obama, sided with the Biden administration’s Justice Department, which sued the state, arguing Texas’ law was unconstitutional because it went against Roe v. Wade.

Shortly after Judge Pitman issued his order, Texas officials quickly appealed and they sought an emergency stay of Pitman’s order in the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals, which is known as perhaps the nation’s most conservative appellate court.

Appellate judges then temporarily blocked the lower court’s ruling and the Justice Department filed papers with the appeals court arguing that allowing the law to stay in effect would cause “substantial harm to the United States’ sovereign interests and would disserve the public interest.” It asked the full appellate court to reverse its order and block the Texas abortion ban.

Tonight, the 5th Circuit rejected Biden’s demand, voting 2-1 to allow the ban to stay in place as the underlying lawsuit continues. This is the third time it has allowed the law to stay in effect, responding to various pro-abortion legal challenges.

Follow […]