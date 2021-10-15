https://theconservativetreehouse.com/blog/2021/10/15/forty-percent-of-tsa-employees-not-vaccine-compliant/

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) employees have until November 22nd to get vaccinated or get fired. However, it appears there is a significant percentage of the workforce that have yet to comply with the federal mandate. According to a report from The Hill following an interview with TSA Administrator David Pekoskeat, the current rate of vaccination compliance within the agency is 60 percent.

Given the amount of propaganda, lies and manipulation of data from the U.S. Federal Government and corporate media, I’m left to wonder if the vaccination rates in the entire nation are not ¹overblown. The White House occupant said more than 60 million eligible workers are still not vaccinated.

WASHINGTON DC – […] With the deadline six weeks away, employees have already missed the point at which they can get vaccinated with the Moderna vaccine. The two-shot regimen is administered four weeks apart and an additional two weeks are needed after the shots for a patient to be considered fully vaccinated.

[…] In a memo sent out earlier this month, the the U.S. Office of Personnel Management (OPM) said federal agencies could begin enforcing the vaccine mandate beginning on Nov. 9 for employees who are still not vaccinated.

“Employees who refuse to be vaccinated or provide proof of vaccination are subject to disciplinary measures, up to and including removal or termination from Federal service,” OPM Director Kiran Ahuja said. “The only exception is for individuals who receive a legally required exception pursuant to established agency processes.” (read more)

¹There are 205 million total eligible workers in the United States aged 15-74 {data}, and the labor participation rate is 61% {data}. Therefore there should be approximately 125 million people working in the United States. However, the Bureau of Labor and Statistics puts the U.S. workforce number at 153 million {data}. The difference is likely the ineligible workers that are actually working (ie. 25 to 30 million illegal aliens).

If we split the difference and take the mid-point at 140 million workers, then 60 million workers refusing the vaccine mandate represents about 40 percent of the entire population of eligible workers. That is a massive percentage of the workforce.

The economic systems in the United States cannot function if 40% of the workforce just refuses the vaccine and gets fired. Heck, it doesn’t take anywhere near that many to collapse the system. If only ten percent of the eligible and currently employed workforce refuses the jab, things cannot function.

