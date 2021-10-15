https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/616aa2a02817c57bc71d213f
Islamic State terrorist group says Friday’s suicide bombing attack on a Shia mosque in southern Afghanistan that killed 47 people and left dozens wounded was carried out by its members….
US President Joe Biden tells reporters that Bill Clinton is “doing fine” after he talked to him on the phone. The former US president is in hospital as he undergoes treatment for a reported case of se…
At least three people have been killed and seven others injured after a 4.8 magnitude earthquake struck Indonesia’s tourist island of Bali just before dawn on Saturday, the country’s search and rescue…
China’s second manned mission reached the Tiangong space station, which is still under construction, on Saturday. The three astronauts left the Shenzhou-13 spacecraft and entered the station’s core mo…
Charlie Sykes slammed Texas, Florida and Arizona Republicans for competing on “the most hair-on-fire culture war games.”…