https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/10/15/here-we-go-loudoun-county-school-board-member-resigns-following-luke-rosiaks-explosive-investigation-into-sexual-assault-coverup-scandal/

Earlier this week, the Daily Wire’s Luke Rosiak blew the lid off of a genuine scandal.

Loudoun County Public Schools had had a father, Scott Smith, arrested for attempting to bring up his ninth-grade daughter’s alleged sexual assault by a “gender-fluid” male student in a high school bathroom. The alleged rapist went on to be arrested and charged with sexually assaulting another female student at the school he was subsequently transferred to.

LCPS eventually issued a pathetic statement in which they attempted to claim, among other things, that they had no idea about the alleged assaults until Rosiak’s story broke — and they tried to impugn Smith’s character, to boot.

Keep that statement in mind when you read this update from Rosiak:

NEW ON LOUDOUN: In 2018, a boy was held down while other boys “inserted objects into the victim” in a locker room. The culprits were arrested. Loudoun told the state that zero sexual assaults occurred in that school that year, and every year since. pic.twitter.com/wWCcVNZQaX — Luke Rosiak (@lukerosiak) October 14, 2021

LCPS knew. Just like they knew about Scott Smith’s daughter and the other young woman who was allegedly raped this fall.

Recall:

In June, LCPS lectured the public for worrying about a “red herring,” saying the district had 0 bathroom assaults on record. It quietly transferred the boy charged in the May 28 assault to a new school. October 6, he was arrested for a new sex assault inside a classroom there. — Luke Rosiak (@lukerosiak) October 11, 2021

Amazing how easy it is to claim zero assaults when honesty and transparency don’t matter to you.

NEW: Virginia Department of Education “is reviewing the discipline, crime and violence data submissions of Loudoun County Public Schools and is in communication with LCPS to determine… whether the division is in compliance with state and federal law.” — Luke Rosiak (@lukerosiak) October 14, 2021

More from Rosiak:

Loudoun County Public Schools did not record multiple known incidents of alleged sexual assault in schools dating back several years, despite a law that requires statistics about school safety incidents to be reported to the public and which includes provisions holding school superintendents personally liable for violations, a Daily Wire review of public records found. After The Daily Wire raised the discrepancy with the Virginia Department of Education, VDOE spokesman Charles Pyle said that “VDOE is reviewing the discipline, crime and violence data submissions of Loudoun County Public Schools and is in communication with LCPS to determine whether the division’s reporting is accurate and whether the division is in compliance with state and federal law.” The same law could have implications for a Loudoun superintendent or principal in the wake of a May 28 alleged sexual assault in a bathroom — an incident first reported by The Daily Wire Monday. On June 22, Superintendent Scott Ziegler told the public, “To my knowledge, we don’t have any record of assaults occurring in our restrooms.” Virginia law requires that “Reports shall be made to the division superintendent and to the principal or his designee on all incidents involving … sexual assault.”

If the Virginia Department of Education gives a damn about students, they’ll gut LCPS and start from scratch.

Read the whole thing.

And then weep for LCPS students and parents, who have evidently been at the mercy of monsters for quite some time now.

Never been more glad to leave that district. — Queen Mary Quite Contrary, Duchess of Exclusion (@groundhogsday3) October 14, 2021

We were in LCPS for 5 yrs before we moved in 2019. I’m so grateful, but a lot of kids and families we love are dealing with this madness — Marisa Stef (@Marisacs24) October 15, 2021

This board and superintendent need to be in prison. https://t.co/nLzDJPYo4r — Some Guy (@xBaronVonAwesom) October 15, 2021

Horrific! This is criminal not political. There is no excuse for not protecting children! None. “We didn’t know” doesn’t cut it. That’s your job to know. Makes me sick. — Deanna (@DLK80s) October 14, 2021

Not sure how anyone involved in education in Loudoun County keeps their jobs after everything this last week. Absolutely horrific. https://t.co/UzyNOh1EuI — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) October 15, 2021

Horrific … and the way it’s going to stay if Terry McAuliffe has anything to say about it.

@TerryMcAuliffe wants parents to have no say in what goes on in their children’s schools. Vote for Terry if you support this type of activity. #TerryMcAuliffe https://t.co/8RmcE3J7AV — TheMorningSpew2 (@TheMorningSpew2) October 15, 2021

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

