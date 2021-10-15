https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/10/15/high-class-problems-biden-reminds-americans-looking-at-empty-shelves-and-inflation-that-he-too-didnt-always-make-big-money/

President Biden’s address today in Connecticut had the obligatory awkward moments, but money was also a subject that was discussed. First, Biden again tried to convince everybody that a $3.5 trillion bill costs “zero.” The other money issue arose when Biden regaled the audience with a certain career politicians’ rags-to-riches story:

Joe Biden: “I make big money now that I’m the president.” So does Hunter! pic.twitter.com/yz5tSLCWPL — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 15, 2021

Here’s the full quote:

“Look, I don’t think you shouldn’t be able to make a million or a billion dollars. I’m a capitalist, but guess what, I’m also listed for 36 years as the poorest man in Congress. But I make big money now as president. But all kidding aside, I don’t think we should punish anybody.”

Please. All Biden does is talk about ways to punish people for one reason or another. And even though Biden said he was joking, is it really the time to discuss his “big money”?

While you are going to be choosing between the scraps left on the shelves or heating your home this winter. https://t.co/0ME7BoxvTb — Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) October 15, 2021

I remember when the President was already rich and decided to forgo the salary rather than get richer off the taxpayers. — Inconspicuous Rex (@CrankyTRex) October 15, 2021

The Big Guy couldn’t help himself.

It pays to be the “Big Guy.” https://t.co/6QFQXxmQFx — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) October 15, 2021

oops! Wasn’t supposed to say that out loud but I’m not thinking straight these days https://t.co/ieL8KZpPIN — Proud American (@TSHORTY11) October 15, 2021

