Hillary Clinton and Huma Abedin were seen leaving a California hospital after visiting her husband Bill who is fighting “sepsis” in intensive care.

The former president, 75, was admitted to the University of California Irvine Medical Center for an ‘infection’ on Tuesday, (INews)

Bill Clinton entered the hospital on Tuesday and was diagnosed with a sepsis blood infection.

