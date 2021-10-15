https://justthenews.com/nation/culture/film-crews-hollywood-movie-studios-reach-deal-avert-strike?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Hollywood’s studios and the unions representing film and television crews reached a deal Saturday evening to avert a strike that would have paralyzed the movie industry just as it rebounds from the pandemic.

Facing a Monday deadline, the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees reached a three-year contract agreement for its 60,000 workers with the entertainment giants.

Jarryd Gonzales, spokesman for the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, confirmed the agreement to The Associated Press.

The union’s members still must vote to approve the deal.

