This week, Glenn Beck and I kicked off a national discussion on the prospect of a national divorce. I noted that the only reason why it hasn’t happened yet is because even in the states where Republicans enjoy supermajorities, they don’t push back against federal tyranny as much as the blue states embrace and enforce it. One of the major reasons why this is true is because, just like in any abusive relationship, red states have made themselves reliant on the federal government for money and will do anything to remain in the abusive relationship so long as the money flows. A group of New Hampshire elected officials have provided a blueprint for other states to end this vicious cycle of federal bribes, dependency, tyranny, and red-state acquiescence. Earlier this week, New Hampshire’s executive council voted 4-1 to reject two federal grant programs totaling $27 million to promote the experimental shots that certainly don’t need more promotion. But it wasn’t just the overkill that bothered these elected executives, who share some executive oversight powers with the New Hampshire governor. They were concerned about the strings that are attached to these funds.

On page 17 of the grant proposal , […]