This week, Glenn Beck and I kicked off a national discussion on the prospect of a national divorce. I noted that the only reason why it hasn’t happened yet is because even in the states where Republicans enjoy supermajorities, they don’t push back against federal tyranny as much as the blue states embrace and enforce it. One of the major reasons why this is true is because, just like in any abusive relationship, red states have made themselves reliant on the federal government for money and will do anything to remain in the abusive relationship so long as the money flows. A group of New Hampshire elected officials have provided a blueprint for other states to end this vicious cycle of federal bribes, dependency, tyranny, and red-state acquiescence.

Earlier this week, New Hampshire’s executive council voted 4-1 to reject two federal grant programs totaling $27 million to promote the experimental shots that certainly don’t need more promotion. But it wasn’t just the overkill that bothered these elected executives, who share some executive oversight powers with the New Hampshire governor. They were concerned about the strings that are attached to these funds.

On page 17 of the grant proposal, the feds spelled out in plain English what they expected of New Hampshire in return for the funding:

A recipient of a grant or cooperative agreement awarded by the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) with funds made available under… the Coronavirus Preparedness and Response Supplemental Appropriations Act, agrees, as applicable to the award, to: 1) comply with existing and/or future directives and guidance from the Secretary regarding control of the spread of COVID-19 ; 2) in consultation and coordination with HHS, provide, commensurate with the condition of the individual, COVID-19 patient care regardless of the individual’s home jurisdiction and/or appropriate public health measures (e.g., social distancing, home isolation); and 3) assist the United States Government in the implementation and enforcement of federal orders related to quarantine and isolation.

In other words, every illogical, illegal, immoral, and inhumane order the government plans to foist upon the states – including executive edicts that never passed Congress – must be adhered to if they want to keep the funds.

There was also a concern that this funding would further strengthen the Immunization Registry System, which is used to monitor the vaccination status of every American citizen. New Hampshire was the last state to adopt such a registry.

“We look forward to the next fight in the Legislature as we reform the Immunization Registry System to bring it into constitutional compliance by protecting citizens’ rights to medical privacy and requiring the state to obtain citizen consent before including private medical data in their registry,” said state Rep. Melissa Blasek (R-Merrimack), executive director of RebuildNH. “We will also continue to monitor the federal government’s attempts to control our state and its people and ensure we protect the people’s right to medical freedom and privacy. We should also consider whether the registry has a future in this state at all.”

Kudos to these officials for actually standing for liberty and state sovereignty. New Hampshire is lucky to have this extra check on the governor’s power by requiring any action not related to signing or vetoing bills to be approved by the five-member elected executive body. Despite the governor arguing passionately for the funding, the members held the line.

It’s time for other states to end their dependency on the federal government. They should no longer be using funds for a vaccine that failed and has caused numerous problems, especially when the monoclonal antibodies have proven to be so much more effective in keeping people out of the hospital. States need to fill the regulatory vacuum the feds have long abandoned. The federal government continues to push a shot – and even a booster – that some European countries are now limiting.

It’s time for states to repurpose COVID funding to what works.

It’s time for them to hold hearings and fund investigations into the scope of vaccine injuries and deaths.

It’s time for them to push early treatment.

It’s time for them to actually propose an alternative agenda to the bipartisan big pharma/big tech/big media/big government cartel.

But in order to do that, they must remain independent.

