World-renowned actress Joan Collins refuses to take part in social media. Despite the millions of fans she has and the opportunity she would have should she heavily engage with a vibrant following on a Facebook or Twitter account, the “Dynasty” star says that social media isn’t for her.

Why would she avoid participating on these platforms?

Because, despite her legendary reputation and fame status, she fears cancel culture.

What did she say?

In an interview with the Sunday Times, the 88-year-old TV star admitted that she pretty much avoids social media because she does not want to get a target painted on her for anything she might have to say about touchy social issues.

She has seen too many people taken to the woodshed by today’s woke culture that will work to get people fired for even the most seemingly meaningless slight.

“I don’t want to engage in any way, shape or form with these morons,” Collins told the Times, Yahoo Entertainment reported.

“People can’t say what they think, because they’ll get canceled,” she explained, Fox News said. “Dredging up tweets from 15 years ago, about what somebody might have said when they were 14, I think that’s sick.”

These comments echoed what she told the Daily Mail earlier this month.

“The thing is you can’t say anything these days without being canceled,” Collins told the paper. “What am I allowed to say?”

She then gestured to the floral arrangement on the table and asked, “Am I allowed to say, ‘These orchids are fake’? Because they are.”

“Well, forget it!” she continued. “I’m not kow-towing to cancel culture. Can’t say this, can’t say that. I’m like my father [the late theatrical agent Joe Collins] in that regard. Non-diplomatic. I think it’s a Gemini thing.”

Collins also went off on attempts by society to cancel the historic import of World War II-era British Prime Minister Winston Churchill.

She told the Times that she “hates the way they are disavowing Churchill, who saved us, saved us from the Nazis,” Yahoo Entertainment reported.

“I was too young at the time to realize, but they were on our doorstep,” Collins continued. “If it hadn’t been for Churchill, we would all be walking around with swastikas.”

