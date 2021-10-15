https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/10/15/if-you-thought-kamala-harris-using-child-actors-for-her-bizarre-space-video-was-bad-it-gets-oh-so-much-worse/

People keep asking where Vice President Kamala Harris is and we just keep shrugging our shoulders like most everyone else. That being said, we DO finally know where she was when Biden’s debacle in Afghanistan was taking place.

She was making her cute little space video with her cute little child actors.

Not even kidding.

Kamala Harris filmed her space show August 13 -16th, when Afghanistan was under siege “The video featuring Harris was shot Aug. 11-13 at the US Naval Observatory in Washington, where the VP’s residence is located, according to the outlet.”https://t.co/bdzma6Sqis — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) October 15, 2021

Priorities, Kamala.

From The New York Post:

The video featuring Harris, Trevor and co-stars Derrick Brooks II, Emily Kim, Zhoriel Tapo and Sydney Schmooke was shot Aug. 11-13 at the US Naval Observatory in Washington, where the VP’s residence is located, according to the outlet. The revelation immediately drew ridicule on social media, with former President Donald Trump’s son Donald Jr. praising Harris for “her commitment to cringe.” “Just when you thought the fakest human being in the history of the world couldn’t get any more phony there’s this…,” he tweeted. “Her commitment to cringe is truly impressive!”

Cringe, indeed.

The entire administration is a performative production tantamount to infomercials trying to sell the American people faux designer handbags filled with Oprah-styled give-a-ways. — I Might Be Donna (@Crypsis12) October 15, 2021

What in fck with this administration — Pizza Czar (@PizzaWanchovies) October 15, 2021

Don’t ask us, man, we just work here.

They’re soooo bad at this. 😂 — Happy Warrior (@Consta2tion) October 15, 2021

She probably did less harm this way. — Clarence Scalia (@ScaliaClarence) October 15, 2021

Fair point.

***

