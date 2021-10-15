https://www.theblaze.com/news/intruder-returns-violent-homeowner-shoots-dead

An intruder who allegedly broke into a California home Saturday and took off after the owners called 911 threatened them that he’d return, the

Modesto Bee reported.

Well, that intruder did so the very next day — kicking his way in through the front door of the Valley Springs residence and then attacking the homeowners, the paper said.

But one homeowner grabbed a gun and shot him dead, the Bee said.

And the tale of what was behind the incident — and how it evolved — is pretty wild.

What’s the background?

Lennin Elizalde, 28, allegedly broke into the home through a side door Saturday, the paper said.

Turns out he’s the son of the former owner and claimed his father still owned the home, the paper noted — and Elizalde refused to leave the premises.

But when the new owners called 911, the Bee said Elizalde departed with a threat that he’d come back.

More from the paper:

Deputies contacted Elizalde later Saturday and arrested him on suspicion of illegal entry into a dwelling, vandalism, and possession of methamphetamine. Elizalde was booked at the Calaveras County Jail, and a deputy asked a judge to increase the bail because of the threat he had made. The judge denied the request because of a 2014 state ballot measure that made meth possession a misdemeanor.

With that, Elizalde was released from jail at 6:20 p.m. Saturday — about six hours before he returned to the home, the Bee reported.

Suspect returns

The two male homeowners told Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office deputies early Sunday that Elizalde had just kicked his way through the home’s front door and assaulted them, the paper reported.

One of the homeowners shot him in self-defense, the Bee added.

Deputies entered the home in the 7000 block of Gabor Street around 12:30 a.m. and found Elizalde, the paper said, adding that medical responders declared him dead at the scene.

What happened to the homeowners?

The homeowners were treated for injuries at a hospital and released, the Bee reported, adding that the homeowner who shot Elizalde was not arrested and that the District Attorney’s Office is investigating.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

