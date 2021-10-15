https://www.oann.com/islamic-state-claims-responsibility-for-mosque-attack-in-afghan-city-of-kandahar-statement/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=islamic-state-claims-responsibility-for-mosque-attack-in-afghan-city-of-kandahar-statement



FILE PHOTO: An Islamic State flag is seen in this picture illustration taken February 18, 2016. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/File Photo FILE PHOTO: An Islamic State flag is seen in this picture illustration taken February 18, 2016. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/File Photo

October 15, 2021

CAIRO (Reuters) – Islamic State claimed responsibility for a suicide bomber attack at a Shi’ite mosque in the southern Afghan city of Kandahar which left dozens killed and injured, a statement posted by the group’s Amaq news agency said on Friday.

The statement added that two Islamic state fighters shot the guards of the mosque dead, broke in and blew themselves up between two groups of worshippers, one of which consisted of around 300 people.

It was the second week in a row that militants bombed Friday prayers and killed dozens of worshippers.

(Reporting by Alaa Swilam; Editing by Chris Reese)

