https://noqreport.com/2021/10/15/its-obvious-what-phase-2-of-bidens-private-sector-vaccine-mandate-will-include-yet-everyone-seems-to-be-ignoring-it/
If you have followed the natural progression of things…. and if you have taken a good look at what the Biden-aligned EU and Australian vaccine passport mandates cover…. and if you are smart enough to see the difference in the U.S. effort, based on constitutional limitations of the federal government…. then you know exactly how Joe Biden will execute the next phase of vaccine passports without actually implementing a vaccine passport.
Joe Biden almost tweeted it out earlier today [ LINK ]. I have modified the tweet with the addition of two words (in red) that will tell you what comes next: .
Because the United States is a very unique constitutional republic with limitations put upon the federal government; and just like we have seen with the OSHA workaround; it would be almost impossible for the feds to put a national vaccine passport process in place that would apply in all fifty states.
However, if they successfully execute the mandatory vaccine for all companies with 100 workers, their next predictable move will be to require all customers who enter those “virus protection zones” to also be vaccinated. It’s a logical sequence. The continuum is following exactly as one would suspect. Establish […]
Read the whole story at theconservativetreehouse.com
Promo for Mike Lindell’s New Daily Show
All ORIGINAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction.
With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object!
JD Rucker – EIC
@jdrucker