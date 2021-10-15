https://noqreport.com/2021/10/15/its-obvious-what-phase-2-of-bidens-private-sector-vaccine-mandate-will-include-yet-everyone-seems-to-be-ignoring-it/

If you have followed the natural progression of things…. and if you have taken a good look at what the Biden-aligned EU and Australian vaccine passport mandates cover…. and if you are smart enough to see the difference in the U.S. effort, based on constitutional limitations of the federal government…. then you know exactly how Joe Biden will execute the next phase of vaccine passports without actually implementing a vaccine passport.

Joe Biden almost tweeted it out earlier today [ LINK ]. I have modified the tweet with the addition of two words (in red) that will tell you what comes next: .

Because the United States is a very unique constitutional republic with limitations put upon the federal government; and just like we have seen with the OSHA workaround; it would be almost impossible for the feds to put a national vaccine passport process in place that would apply in all fifty states.

However, if they successfully execute the mandatory vaccine for all companies with 100 workers, their next predictable move will be to require all customers who enter those “virus protection zones” to also be vaccinated. It’s a logical sequence. The continuum is following exactly as one would suspect. Establish […]