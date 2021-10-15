https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/10/15/jaw-meet-floor-jen-psaki-may-very-well-have-out-smugged-ron-klain-with-her-garbage-take-on-his-gross-high-class-problems-retweet-video/

Remember when White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain wholeheartedly endorsed that God-awful tweet from Harvard economist Jason Furman asserting that “most of the economic problems we’re facing […] are high class problems”?

Well, Klain’s tweet managed to raise enough eyebrows to merit a question about it at yesterday’s White House press briefing with Jen Psaki

A reporter just asked @PressSec to respond to the “tone-deaf” nature of this tweet. https://t.co/bHUb7IPUHp pic.twitter.com/h63C9tGPaq — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) October 14, 2021

For the record, Psaki thinks people are wasting their time worrying about what Ron Klain is tweeting. He’s just the White House Chief of Staff, after all:

“Are we addressing the Chief of Staff’s Twitter habits? It is not a top priority…” pic.twitter.com/9X72R1qjxu — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) October 14, 2021

Maybe what the White House Chief of Staff is tweeting should be a priority, Jen, seeing as he’s widely suspected to have a much bigger role in Joe Biden’s presidency than the administration lets on. And Donald Trump’s tweets drove media narratives for weeks at a time.

They spent 4 years addressing someone’s “Twitter habits.” — Mike J B (@micjb_r) October 14, 2021

And maybe what the White House Chief of Staff is tweeting should be a priority because Americans have suffered and will suffer a lot more as a result of those “high class problems” that we’re not supposed to worry about.

Just be grateful to be a part of the high class, you stupid, whiny peasants!

legitimate question that Psaki starts off by mocking, as is her usual response to anything she doesn’t want to answer. https://t.co/TgPMSvMTvo — Abigail Marone 🇺🇸 (@abigailmarone) October 14, 2021

“Let me explain this in a condescending way.” 🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩 https://t.co/OWqiWTSaok — Elizabeth Faddis (Liz) (@elfaddis) October 14, 2021

that smug smile disgusts me — Eddie from Acworth (@eddiemattingly) October 14, 2021

My Lord she is a Spinner. A lying condescending mess. — JAS (@JAS7751) October 14, 2021

Fits this administration like a glove.

