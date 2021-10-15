https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/10/15/jen-psaki-hails-pete-buttigieg-as-a-role-model-for-going-on-two-months-of-paid-leave-while-americas-economy-goes-to-hell-in-a-handbasket/

As we told you earlier, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg has a really, really good excuse for being MIA as the country goes to hell in a handbasket.

He’s been on paid leave to spend more time with his new babies:

We of course think it’s great that Buttigieg wants to be a hands-on dad.

What’s decidedly less great is that he’s been on paid leave for two months when he’s supposed to be handling Transportation Secretary-y things in a floundering economy.

But for what it’s worth, Jen Psaki doesn’t see any problems with the situation. In fact, she thinks everyone should be able to go on paid leave for months at a time when they have responsibilities to hundreds of millions of Americans:

How many new parents out there would like to be on leave and can’t afford to because all the “high class problems” require that they work even more to put food on the table and keep the heat on.

Pete Buttigieg may be a role model for hands-on parents. But as far as being a cabinet member during a bona fide economic crisis is concerned, he’s a textbook example of what not to do.

That’s essentially what she’s doing. If Pete Buttigieg can go on paid leave for two months, maybe he should be replaced by someone competent. Of course, this is the Biden administration we’re dealing with.

Good luck to Pete and Chasten Buttigieg in their parenting journeys.

And good luck to the rest of America, who’s left holding the bag while this administration flaunts their lack of concern.

***

Related:

Jaw, meet floor: Jen Psaki may very well have out-smugged Ron Klain with her garbage take on his gross ‘high class problems’ retweet

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...