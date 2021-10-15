https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/10/15/jen-psaki-hails-pete-buttigieg-as-a-role-model-for-going-on-two-months-of-paid-leave-while-americas-economy-goes-to-hell-in-a-handbasket/

As we told you earlier, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg has a really, really good excuse for being MIA as the country goes to hell in a handbasket.

He’s been on paid leave to spend more time with his new babies:

They didn’t previously announce it, but Buttigieg’s office told West Wing Playbook that the secretary has actually been on paid leave since mid-August to spend time with his husband, Chasten, and their two newborn babies.

https://t.co/LqXOJOnnbJ — Matthew Kaminski (@KaminskiMK) October 15, 2021

We of course think it’s great that Buttigieg wants to be a hands-on dad.

What’s decidedly less great is that he’s been on paid leave for two months when he’s supposed to be handling Transportation Secretary-y things in a floundering economy.

But for what it’s worth, Jen Psaki doesn’t see any problems with the situation. In fact, she thinks everyone should be able to go on paid leave for months at a time when they have responsibilities to hundreds of millions of Americans:

Also proud to work in an Administration that is fighting to make paid leave a reality for everyone, and with people like @SecretaryPete who are role models on the importance of paid leave for new parents https://t.co/Zby6W6XoNo — Jen Psaki (@PressSec) October 15, 2021

How many new parents out there would like to be on leave and can’t afford to because all the “high class problems” require that they work even more to put food on the table and keep the heat on.

Jen Psaki singles out Buttigieg as a “role model” for taking two months of paid leave after he and Chasten got baby twins https://t.co/lzapS9ifFP — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) October 15, 2021

Pete Buttigieg may be a role model for hands-on parents. But as far as being a cabinet member during a bona fide economic crisis is concerned, he’s a textbook example of what not to do.

@PressSec admits we do not need a Secretary of Transportation. https://t.co/aHdxQ3Ntah — Jude (@Judes_Law310) October 15, 2021

That’s essentially what she’s doing. If Pete Buttigieg can go on paid leave for two months, maybe he should be replaced by someone competent. Of course, this is the Biden administration we’re dealing with.

Incompetence is now celebrated and encouraged. https://t.co/tSUH1jXMlH — 👁 Wicked Awesome Eyeroll A 😉 (@TheycallmejustA) October 15, 2021

They’re really going to go with this. https://t.co/P1aVObjRLu — mallen2010 (@mallen_2010) October 15, 2021

Good luck to Pete and Chasten Buttigieg in their parenting journeys.

And good luck to the rest of America, who’s left holding the bag while this administration flaunts their lack of concern.

Inflation, empty store shelves, high gas prices, crime, border mess, home heating skyrocketing, but at least they’re fighting for people like Pete to spend more quality time with the family. https://t.co/pLzuo18sM8 — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) October 15, 2021

I agree paid paternity leave is important. I took a couple of weeks myself when my kids were born. I was not, however, overseeing an essential part of US infrastructure in the middle of an unprecedented crisis at the time. https://t.co/kqK6ptgNum — Antepentagenarian (@NerdTeacherDad1) October 15, 2021

GP Going on paid family leave while the Department for which you are responsible is poorly managing a massive crisis which is causing shortages on store shelves and spiraling inflation is dereliction of duty. Sec. Buttigieg did not have the baby. He can + should be back at work. https://t.co/LdVpomBGHa — The Gormogons (@Gormogons) October 15, 2021

There’s tone-deaf and then there’s whatever level the “Cabinet official who took two months off while the supply chain collapsed is a role model” Biden admin people are on. — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) October 15, 2021

The country is falling apart and this is your focus?! My goodness, this entire administration is a mess.#BidenIsADisaster https://t.co/W99Nxfeb6i — Gov Phil Murphy. The inept Joe Biden of New Jersey (@Murphythemoron) October 15, 2021

Can we put all of y’all on leave? https://t.co/rjtdJMf4bL — Federalist Muskrat 🇺🇸 (@Muskrat__) October 15, 2021

***

Related:

Jaw, meet floor: Jen Psaki may very well have out-smugged Ron Klain with her garbage take on his gross ‘high class problems’ retweet

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

