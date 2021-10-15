https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/10/15/joe-biden-doesnt-seem-to-know-where-jill-is-right-now-but-he-does-know-that-everybody-knows-i-like-kids-better-than-people-video/

Earlier today, President Joe Biden didn’t have time to answer any questions about inflation or supply chain issues. He had somewhere much more important to be.

Well, he made it to his destination … though we’re not entirely convinced that he knows where he is. He doesn’t seem to know where his wife is, anyway:

BIDEN: “Where is Jill? I am Jill Biden’s husband…I think she is either in New Jersey or Virginia. I’m not sure.” pic.twitter.com/RzdQ61VQ1k — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) October 15, 2021

Does … does Joe Biden need Jill right now? Can he not give his remarks without her?

Also, is it really a great look for him to broadcast that he appears to have misplaced the First Lady?

You would think he would know this… https://t.co/QUeO7NyXfR — WWPS_Sabrina🚁❌ (@Peaches_Sabrina) October 15, 2021

Is there someone else who can tell him, maybe?

He said I like kids better than people WTF — zu (@zu75317735) October 15, 2021

Oh yeah. That happened, too:

Biden visiting a CT daycare: “When I talked to all your folks out on the playground, as I joked everybody knows I like kids better than people. Fortunately they’re like me. Maybe that’s why I like them.” — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) October 15, 2021

Were you joking, Joe?

New Bidenism just dropped: “Everybody knows I like kids better than people” — Angela Morabito (@AngelaLMorabito) October 15, 2021

Well, there certainly are childlike qualities to Joe Biden.

We do not mean that in an endearing way, however.

We’d sure love it if someone in the press would ask him. Alas:

Biden escorted out of the room without responding to questions from the press pic.twitter.com/utcyPffY1M — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) October 15, 2021

Check it out:

Once again, Joe Biden doesn’t take any questions. pic.twitter.com/6AKafn9Ggm — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) October 15, 2021

Welp.

What is going on with this man https://t.co/tHK0tUcUea — jerin (@jerin_12) October 15, 2021

We’d ask Jill Biden, but we don’t know where she is right now.

