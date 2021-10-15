https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/10/joe-biden-make-big-money-now-president-video/

Joe Biden traveled to Hartford, Connecticut on Friday to promote his garbage “Build Back Better” agenda.

Biden delivered remarks at a child care facility on Friday and his speech put people to sleep.

Joe Biden slurred his words and mumbled as he read his teleprompter.

Biden attacked the wealthy and claimed he was the “poorest guy in Congress for 36 years.”

“But I make big money now that I’m the president,” Biden said (yeah, and so does Hunter).

Imagine the media outrage if Trump said this.

Trump donated his presidential salary and the media still attacked him.

VIDEO:

