You can’t make this up. . .

President Joe Biden, while in Connecticut dedicating the Dodd Center for Human Rights at the University of Connecticut, just said Chris Dodd — one half of the infamous “waitress sandwich” with Ted Kennedy — is not the kind of person who “would disrespect a waitress”:

WATCH: Joe Biden says his friend Chris Dodd is not someone who “would disrespect a waitress.” In 1985, Dodd sexually assaulted a waitress, according to multiple restaurant workers present. pic.twitter.com/z5FFCSDsBx — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 15, 2021

Here’s the original story on the alleged sexual assault:

Here’s the story, originally reported by GQ in 1990. https://t.co/3sfzM0hrhW https://t.co/8j54PY2xUr — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) October 15, 2021

Is Biden so out of it that he would bring THIS up? Wow:

If this were anyone but Joe Biden I’d think they’d have to be trolling to talk about Chris Dodd respecting waitresses. What in the world. https://t.co/Psqan9jrKb — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) October 15, 2021

Keep in mind, Biden took heat during the campaign from the Left when he named Dodd to his vetting committee for VP candidates:

Fun fact: Lobbyist Chris Dodd who is now one of four people tasked with picking a VP nominee, once coined the term “waitress sandwich” after having one with Sen. Kennedy. How did we go from the Women’s March to this? https://t.co/hTRJq7sm4z — Nomiki — “No-me-KEY” (@NomikiKonst) April 30, 2020

And now we wait for libs to give him a pass. Again.

