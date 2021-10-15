https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/10/15/joe-biden-says-chris-dodd-half-of-the-infamous-waitress-sandwich-with-ted-kennedy-would-never-disrespect-a-waitress/

You can’t make this up. . .

President Joe Biden, while in Connecticut dedicating the Dodd Center for Human Rights at the University of Connecticut, just said Chris Dodd — one half of the infamous “waitress sandwich” with Ted Kennedy — is not the kind of person who “would disrespect a waitress”:

Here’s the original story on the alleged sexual assault:

Is Biden so out of it that he would bring THIS up? Wow:

Keep in mind, Biden took heat during the campaign from the Left when he named Dodd to his vetting committee for VP candidates:

And now we wait for libs to give him a pass. Again.

