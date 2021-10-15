https://redstate.com/bonchie/2021/10/15/joe-biden-surrenders-to-donald-trump-on-the-border-n457204
About The Author
Related Posts
Tone-Deaf Pelosi Finally Speaks Today After Suicide Attacks, But What She Does Is Infuriating.
August 26, 2021
Jen Psaki Confirms That Democrats Don’t Understand Terrorism or What Classifies as a Terrorist
August 11, 2021
John Hinckley, Jr., the Man Who Shot President Ronald Reagan, Has Obtained Unconditional Release
September 27, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy