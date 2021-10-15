https://andmagazine.com/talk/2021/10/14/joe-is-getting-ready-to-hand-the-taliban-billions/





The Taliban are a gang of murderous thugs. They provided Osama Bin Laden with safe haven and allowed him to use their territory as a launching pad for attacks on the United States. They are now back in power, emboldened and rapidly climbing into bed with Iran and Communist China.

Biden loves them. He has already released to them tens of millions of dollars worth of USAID money. He has allowed them unmolested to take possession of vast quantities of state-of-the-art weaponry. Now, he is preparing to release to them literally billions of dollars in Afghanistan government funds frozen in this country.

Taliban and U.S. negotiators are meeting in Qatar and discussing this move right now. According to the Taliban, the U.S. has already promised humanitarian assistance and coronavirus vaccines for Afghans. Representatives from the State Department, the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), and the U.S. intelligence community are reported to be part of the delegation.

At the heart of the discussions is the status of some $7 billion in Afghan funds held by the U.S. government. The Taliban wants the money released to them. The U.S. government has not agreed to do so. It has not refused either. Discussions are ongoing.

Meanwhile, Pakistani officials in Islamabad are also pushing the United States to release the frozen funds. Having helped the Taliban seize power, apparently, Islamabad would still like us to pick up the bill for funding the new terrorist superstate. Nearly 80% of the money to run the old Afghan government came from foreign donors.

The United Nations has also supported the call to release the frozen Afghan funds. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres Friday recently appealed for the funds to be handed over to the Taliban and warned of an economic crisis that would spark a “catastrophic” situation for the Afghan people and be a “gift for terrorist groups.”

“We need to find ways to avoid a situation that would be catastrophic for the people and, in my opinion, a source of instability, and an action, gift for terrorist groups still operating there,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Taliban has continued to behave exactly as any rational person would have predicted. Taliban political spokesman Suhail Shaheen recently told The Associated Press there would be no cooperation with Washington on containing the Islamic State (IS) group in Afghanistan. IS has taken responsibility for a number of recent attacks, including a suicide bombing Friday that killed 46 Shia Muslims and wounded dozens as they prayed in a mosque in the northern city of Kunduz.

Women and girls have been banned from school and from work. Effectively, if you are female in Afghanistan your home is now your prison. You cannot leave the house without a male relative. Your shoes should make no noise when you walk. When you speak in public your voice should never rise above a whisper. You are unclean and unwelcome, and the more you disappear the better it will be for you.

Medieval Sharia law is back in Afghanistan. Thieves face public hanging or amputation of limbs. Mullah Nooruddin Turabi chief enforcer of Islamic law dismissed outrage over the Taliban’s executions in the past, which sometimes took place in front of crowds at a stadium, and warned the world against interfering. Turabi told the Associated Press, “Everyone criticized us for the punishments in the stadium, but we have never said anything about their laws and their punishments. No one will tell us what our laws should be. We will follow Islam and we will make our laws on the Quran.”

None of this will matter. How this will all play out with Joe Biden in the White House is all too clear. Talks will continue. Press reports about a looming humanitarian crisis will multiply. The party line will be that by preventing the Taliban from accessing the funds frozen in the United States we are only harming the Afghan people.

The Biden administration will announce the funds are being released. A whole series of meaningless provisions will be cited which will allegedly allow us to ensure the money is used only for humanitarian purposes and cannot be diverted to fund terrorism and the Taliban leadership.

None of these provisions will mean anything. The Taliban will ignore them. We will pretend we do not know that. At some point in the future Americans will die in an attack funded by the money we are about to hand to a gang of medieval terrorists.

Joe is getting ready to hand the Taliban billions, and there is nothing we can do about it.





