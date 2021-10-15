http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/xIrX5cR3NMs/

On Thursday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “All In,” Sen. Tim Kaine (D-VA) stated that he doesn’t think “many people are angry in Virginia about education,” and one reason “parents aren’t angry is they get to vote for school board members.”

Kaine said, “I don’t think that many people are angry in Virginia about education, Chris. I mean, Terry McAuliffe has a record and the record was some of the biggest increases in funding for schools. Virginia schools are ranked among the best in the nation, whether you look at either K-12 schools or our university system, which is superb, and Glenn Youngkin’s had nothing to do with that. Terry McAuliffe’s fingerprints are all over Virginia’s school success. The other reason parents aren’t angry is they get to vote for school board members. If they don’t like what’s going on in their local city or county then they can put somebody else in, and nobody’s getting in their way of doing that. But Virginia’s been on a roll educationally. When I was born, Virginia was one of the worst states for education in the country. You couldn’t sit next to a kid if their skin color was different and women couldn’t go to many of our universities. Now we’re one of the best states for education in the country. How dare a newbie like Glenn Youngkin come in and promise he’ll turn it topsy-turvy? I think that’s the last thing that most Virginians want.”

