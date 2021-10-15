https://babylonbee.com/news/katie-couric-admits-she-edited-interview-to-remove-rbg-saying-epstein-didnt-kill-himself/

Katie Couric Admits She Edited Interview To Remove Part Where RBG Said ‘Epstein Didn’t Kill Himself’

U.S.—Katie Couric has admitted to editing an interview with Ruth Bader Ginsburg to remove the part where the late Supreme Court Justice said, “Jeffrey Epstein did not kill himself.”

The shocking revelation came as Couric admitted to editing out Ginsburg’s comments about the police. But this is even more amazing, as the justice pointed out that Epstein was likely murdered.

“I wanted to make sure Justice Ginsburg was not spreading false information like that,” Couric said in defense of her deceptive editing practices. “It would have reflected badly on her and made people think she couldn’t do her job. Everyone knows that Epstein killed himself and that’s that. Absolutely nothing shady happened there.”

“Also, for the record, I do not have any dirt on Hillary Clinton and am in fine mental health.”

According to the full transcript of the interview, Ginsburg said, “You know, it just doesn’t add up. The jail cell tape went missing, the guards had some shifty stuff going on. I bet Epstein had dirt on a lot of people that would want him dead. I’m gonna go on the record here and say that Jeffrey Epstein didn’t kill himself.”

Ginsburg reportedly went on to say other controversial statements that Couric edited out, such as “F— Joe Biden”, “Taxation is theft”, and “Make America great again.”

In our latest video, watch as two kids try to choose a Halloween costume that doesn’t offend anyone:



For more videos, subscribe to our Youtube channel today!