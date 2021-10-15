https://www.oann.com/lebanon-detained-19-people-over-recent-deadly-clashes-state-news-agency/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=lebanon-detained-19-people-over-recent-deadly-clashes-state-news-agency
A burnt motorbike is pictured as people clean up a street a day after gunfire erupted in an attack on protesters who were heading for a demonstration called by Hezbollah to demand the removal of the judge investigating last year’s port explosion, in Beirut, Lebanon October 15, 2021. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
October 15, 2021
CAIRO (Reuters) – Lebanon detained 19 people in relation to recent gunfire in Beirut, state National News Agency reported on Friday.
Seven Shi’ite Muslims were killed by gunfire on Thursday that began as people were assembling for a protest called by the Shi’ite group Hezbollah against Judge Tarek Bitar, in hours of clashes.
(Reported by Ahmed Tolba, Writing by Moataz Abdelrahiem)