https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/10/go-brandon-giants-fan-holds-sign-cameras-playoff-game/

Last Night, at the San Francisco Giants game against the Los Angeles Dodgers, a Giants fan made it on camera with his “Let’s go Brandon” sign.

Let’s Go Brandon is now slang for ‘F– Joe Biden’ after NASCAR driver Brandon Brown, who won the Xfinity race on Saturday for his first national series, was interviewed by NBC hack who tried desperately to run damage control for the Biden regime as the crowd was chanting, “F*** Joe Biden!”

“Simple and to the point.” pic.twitter.com/qRU7YUVicU — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) October 15, 2021

Perfectly timed, the sportscaster said “simple and to the point.”

TRENDING: NOT MAKING HEADLINES – EXCLUSIVE: AG Garland’s Wife Is an Advisor Closely Linked to Brennan Center and Connected with Far-Left Groups Working to Prevent 2020 Election Audits — HE MUST RECUSE!

The Giants do have a shortstop named Brandon Crawford, but it is hard to tell what is meant here.

Let’s go Brandon!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

