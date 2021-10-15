https://www.theblaze.com/news/hannah-gadsby-dave-chappelle-cult

A liberal comedian with two specials on Netflix lashed out over the company’s co-CEO over his defense of a controversial Dave Chappelle comedy special.

Chappelle has been under fire from the left over comments he made during a Netflix special criticizing the transgender agenda. Rather than cave to the criticism, co-CEO Ted Sarandos defended the special and said that content doesn’t lead to real world harm.

Australian comedian Hannah Gadsby lashed out at Sarandos and claimed that Chappelle’s fans were attacking her after Sarandos included her in a list of other comedians to which Netflix has given a platform.

“Hey Ted Sarandos! Just a quick note to let you know that I would prefer if you didn’t drag my name into your mess,” wrote Gadsby on an Instagram post.

“Now I have to deal with even more of the hate and anger that Dave Chappelle’s fans like to unleash on me every time Dave gets 20 million dollars to process his emotionally stunted partial world view,” she added.

“You didn’t pay me nearly enough to deal with the real world consequences of the hate speech dog whistling you refuse to acknowledge, Ted,” she concluded. “F*** you and your amoral algorithm cult.”

Transgender staffers and Netflix and their supporters are planning a “virtual walkout” on Wednesday in protest of the special and Sarandos’ defense, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

Chappelle has responded to the furor by hammering the mainstream media and Twitter during a stand-up performance in Los Angeles, California.

Gadsby celebrated the election of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris in November 2020 on another Instagram post.

“Today is a great day for democracy,” she wrote. “And coherent speech.”

