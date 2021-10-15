http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/Boyy0bZ09fM/

Mexican soldiers found a shipment of cocaine hidden in a passenger bus headed for the border city of Matamoros. The seizure took place at a time when authorities have stepped up their presence at highway checkpoints amid the immigration crisis.

The case took place this week at a highway checkpoint known as La Coma, south of the city of San Fernando, along the highway that connects the state capital of Ciudad Victoria with the border city of Matamoros, the Mexican Army revealed.

The seizure took place when a bus from the Turistar company pulled up to the checkpoint and soldiers pulled it aside for a closer inspection using an x-ray machine. Authorities found 29 bricks of cocaine that were hidden within the floor of the bus. The soldiers arrested the driver and his assistant and turned them over to agents with Mexico’s Attorney General’s Office.

That highway is one of the main trafficking routes used by the Gulf Cartel to move drugs and migrants into the border city of Matamoros. Once there, the criminal organization is able to use their various methods to move cargo across the Rio Grande.

Editor’s Note: Breitbart Texas traveled to the Mexican States of Tamaulipas, Coahuila, and Nuevo León to recruit citizen journalists willing to risk their lives and expose the cartels silencing their communities. The writers would face certain death at the hands of the various cartels that operate in those areas including the Gulf Cartel and Los Zetas if a pseudonym were not used. Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles are published in both English and in their original Spanish. This article was written by “J.A. Espinoza” from Tamaulipas.

