http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/J9e1T_hX250/fda-delays-moderna-covid-19-vaccine-for-adolescents-to-review-rare-myocarditis-side-effect-11634315159

A researcher and participant in a Moderna Covid-19 vaccine clinical trial in Orlando, Fla., in September.

Photo: Paul Hennessy/Zuma Press

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...