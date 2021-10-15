http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/iOYDD_isALA/more-90-rattlesnakes-found-under-california-house-n1281628

More than 90 snakes were found under a California home, according to a reptile rescue group.

“I got a call from somebody that said they had snakes under their house, 3 hours and 45 minutes later This is what I came out with,” Sonoma County Reptile Rescue shared on Facebook earlier this month.

“What would you do,” the man who recovered the snakes asked.

The post has garnered a good deal of reaction. “Go very far away. Snakes are my least favorite thing,” one person answered.

More than 90 snakes were found under a home in Sonoma County, California. Sonoma County Reptile Rescue

The post from Sonoma County Reptile Rescue, which included pictures of the snakes in clusters, said final count of the creatures was 59 babies and 22 adults. Al Wolf, the man who responded to the house, returned to check the residence twice, according to The Press Democrat in Santa Rosa. He found 11 more rattlesnakes, describing them as “fairly mellow in nature,” the newspaper reported.

“Some you go up and pet. Some you can’t,” he said.

Wolf told The Press Democrat that the number of snakes living in the foundation was likely because it is such a rocky area. Much of the rock was not removed when the home’s foundation lines were dug.

The homeowner asked to remain anonymous in case the discovery upsets her neighbors, according to the newspaper.

Rattlesnakes, which are venomous, can live in a wide range of environments and can grow to more than 5 feet long.