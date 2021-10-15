https://thelibertyloft.com/2021/10/15/mrna-inventor-facing-hyper-censorship-for-exposing-noble-lie/

Charlotte, NC — One would think that Dr. Robert Malone would be heralded by the mainstream narrative profiteers.

After all, Malone is the inventor of the mRNA technology we’re all being told is our salivation from the scourge of COVID-19. As Life Site News reported, Malone invented mRNA jabs in the 1980s after discovering RNA transfection at the Salk Institute in San Diego.

However, the inventor of the mRNA shots is now warning the public about the threats they pose, and for that he is being heavily censored.

Summit News reported on recent comments from Malone, who was called a “terrorist” by Italian media for his advocacy of early treatments for COVID-19, treatments that are far less costly than the shots and medications that have been pushed by Fauci et al. The New England Journal of Medicine actually blocked Malone’s IP address in an attempt to prevent him from accessing its public website.

Furthermore, the Federation of State Medical Boards began threatening doctors with removing their licenses since July if they state any so-called “misinformation.”

“I am going to speak bluntly. Physicians who speak out are being actively hunted via medical boards and the press. They are trying to delegitimize and pick us off one by one. This is not a conspiracy theory — this is a fact. Please wake up. This is happening globally,” Malone stated.

Malone has opposed children receiving the shots because of the risk of myocarditis. Those risks have led to Denmark, Finland and Sweden to ban the jabs for kids.

Here in America, it’s a different story as the Biden regime is working hard to shoot up the nation’s youth. ABC News reported on a private phone call between the White House and governors stating they have obtained 28 million and purchased a total of 65 million pediatric doses, and they’re looking for state’s to prepare to herd the children in like cattle to submit to the medical experiment.

Pfizer submitted an application for emergency use authorization to jab kids between 5 and 11, and the Food and Drug Administration is set to discuss it on Oct. 26.

Dr. Elizabeth Mumper, a pediatrician, spoke to the Defender and noted the 99.998% survival rate of those 18 and younger from COVID-19, there have been at least 22 deaths among the 12 to 17 age group from the jabs according to the government’s reporting system, there are no long-term safety studies for the shots, children are not a threat for spreading the virus and they have experienced several concerning side effects from the shots beyond just myocarditis.

“It is distressing to hear that the Biden administration has already purchased 65 million doses of pediatric COVID vaccines. Vaccinating children is not the way out of the pandemic.”

The massive censorship has stopped Malone from speaking out. In a recent podcast, he called out the “paternalistic authoritarianism.”

Fully Vaccinated Are COVID ‘superspreaders,’ Says Inventor of mRNA Technology

On the latest episode of “The Hidden Gateway” podcast, Dr. Robert Malone, recognized for his role in inventing mRNA vaccine technology, said, “The idea that if you have a workplace where everybody’s vaccinated, you’re not going to have virus spread is totally false. A total lie.”

“If the government isn’t going to disclose to you what the risks are, and they’re not going to disclose to you what’s really going on because they think that you can’t handle the news … this is called the noble lie,” Malone said.

Malone noted the coercive lottery’s seen in many American states as well as Canada actually offering ice cream to kids to submit to the jab, which he said is illegal. And while the mainstream keeps labeling things as “misinformation,” Malone said the “misinformation” is coming from the pushers of the jabs.

“The idea that if you have a workplace where everybody’s vaccinated, you’re not going to have virus spread is totally false. A total lie,” Malone said. “If you consider the scientific fact that vaccinated people have less symptoms than the unvaccinated, but can still easily spread disease, consider your fellow vaccinated worker, whose unvaccinated son brought the disease home and gave it to him … He might not have any symptoms … but he’ll definitely be producing the virus. And he’s going to say, hey, I can go to work today. But he’s going to be spreading the virus like crazy.”

Malone added: “I really disagree with this line of thinking. Yet it has been public policy in the United States and worldwide in public health for a very long time.”

Dr. Igor Shepherd has also faced the wrath of the profiteers. He was a part of the COVID-19 response team in Wyoming and was put on administrative leave last December for describing the “so-called pandemic,” and he later resigned from his post.

Recently, Shepherd wrote: “We are at war, people — a one-sided war. The freedom-fighters of America have lost their way and cannot discern that enemies are deep within their midst. This is because today’s war is psychological. No adversary of freedom has ever before been able to conquer the entire world through military combat — humanity always saw what was coming and fought back. But this time around it is different. Americans and people in other free nations are clueless that they have been under an enemy attack since the inception of COVID-19, and that a diabolical military psyop has been underway.”

