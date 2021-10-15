https://www.dailywire.com/news/murder-of-british-lawmaker-declared-a-terror-attack-believed-to-be-linked-to-islamist-extremism-police

British counter terrorism law enforcement officials declared the murder of British lawmaker Sir David Amess an act of terrorism on Friday night, hours after he was stabbed to death.

“Senior National Coordinator for Counter Terrorism Policing, Deputy Assistant Commissioner Dean Haydon formally declared the incident as terrorism,” The Metropolitan Police said in a statement. “The early investigation has revealed a potential motivation linked to Islamist extremism.”

Police arrested a 25-year-old British man, who is believed to be of Somali heritage, on suspicion of murder.

“As part of the investigation, officers are currently carrying out searches at two addresses in the London area and these are ongoing,” the statement added. “It is believed that he acted alone, and we are not seeking anyone else in connection with the incident at this time.”

The New York Times reported:

Amess, 69, was a long-serving member of the House of Commons known for his soft-spoken manner and hard-line views on Brexit. He was engaged in the everyday political routine of meeting with constituents when the attack occurred in Leigh-on-Sea, on the mouth of the Thames, about 40 miles east of London. … The death of Mr. Amess, known as much for his campaigning on behalf of animal welfare as for his criticism of the European Union, evoked a similar attack in 2016, days before Britons voted in a referendum to leave the European Union. Jo Cox, a Labour lawmaker who opposed Brexit, was killed when a right-wing extremist targeted her outside a meeting with constituents. In 2010, another Labour lawmaker, Stephen Timms, was stabbed twice in the abdomen by an Islamist extremist, but survived.

