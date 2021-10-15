https://noqreport.com/2021/10/15/navy-sets-dates-to-discharge-sailors-who-refuse-vaccine/

The Navy has set a timeline for all sailors to comply with mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations or provide a valid exemption, and it has set punishment for those who refuse to comply.

All active-duty sailors must be fully vaccinated by Nov. 28, while those in the reserves have until Dec. 28, according to a Navy press release on Thursday.

The actual deadline for receiving the second dose is Nov. 14 for active-duty sailors and Dec. 14 for reserve personnel since the shots require 14 days to become fully effective.

Anyone discharged only for refusing to take the COVID-19 vaccine will be given no lower than an “honorable” general discharge, according to the release, although the discharge could result in the loss of some veterans benefits.

President Joe Biden signed an executive order in September requiring members of the military, among others, to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Many have still refused to comply, as have members of the public, who have cited religious reasons and fears that the vaccine has not been fully tested.Among the branches of the military, the Navy has the highest compliance rate : […]