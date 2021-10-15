https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/10/navy-discharge-sailors-refusing-covid-vax/

The US Navy will discharge all sailors refusing to take the Covid jab without an exemption.

All active duty Navy personnel must be vaccinated by November 28 will be “discharged with no lower than a general discharge under honorable conditions.”

According to the Navy, 94% of sailors are fully vaccinated and 99% have received their first dose.

USNI News reported:

All active-duty Navy personnel must be vaccinated by Nov. 28 or face separation, according to a Navy administrative message released Wednesday. Any active-duty Navy service members who do not get fully vaccinated or do not have an approved or pending exemption will be processed for an honorable separation without involuntary separation, according to NAVADMIN 225/21, released by Vice Chief of Naval Operations Adm. William Lescher and Chief of Naval Personnel Vice Adm. John Nowell. Service members in the Ready Reserve Navy will need to be fully vaccinated by Dec. 28. In order to meet the deadline, active duty members must receive their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, if receiving the two-shot Pfizer or Moderna version, by Nov. 14, according to a Thursday Navy news release. A person is not fully vaccinated until 14 days after receiving the second shot. For members in the reserve, the deadline to receive the second shot is Dec. 14. Those who are separated for refusing the vaccine will be discharged with no lower than a general discharge under honorable conditions, according to the Navy release.

Hundreds of thousands of US troops are still not fully vaccinated against Covid as the Pentagon’s deadline looms.

There are different vaccination deadlines across the different services – The Navy and Marine Corps both share a November 28 deadline.

The Air Force’s deadline for vaccination is November 2 and the Army’s deadline is December 15.

Biden told the 2.1 million servicemember they had to get vaccinated against Covid or face punishment.

