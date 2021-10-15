https://headlineusa.com/robinson-racist-threat-expose-filth/

In a press conference Tuesday, North Carolina‘s Republican Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson revealed images of racist and threatening messages his office has received since video surfaced of a June speech in which he condemned as “filth” LGBT propaganda being promoted in public schools.

The messages call for Robinson, who is black, to be “lynched” for his “homophobic” views, and for his staffers to be sent “back to the fields.” The n-word is used repeatedly.

These hateful messages follow near-universal condemnation of Robinson by leftist elites—from state Sen. Wiley Nickel (a former Obama admin staffer), to the LGBT activist Human Rights Campaign, all the way up to the White House itself:

“[Robinson’s] words are repugnant and offensive,” said Andrew Bates, White House deputy press secretary and a native of North Carolina, in a statement. “The role of a leader is to bring people together and stand up for the dignity and rights of everyone; not to spread hate and undermine their own office.”

In a video responding to the criticism, Robinson said he won’t back down:

“The idea that our children should be taught about concepts such as transgenderism and be exposed to sexually explicit materials in the classroom is abhorrent,” he said.

“… This whole thing has been an attempt to once again change the argument and silence voices on the Right,” Robinson continued. “Well let me tell you plainly, right here and right now: I will not back down. I will not be silent, and I will not be bullied into submission. I will continue to fight for the rights of our children to receive an education that is free from sexual concepts that do not belong in the classroom.”

Robinson, a former school teacher, rose to fame after a video of him going before the local city council in Greensboro to criticize gun-control measures went viral.

His fiery and impassioned rhetorical style has led some to draw comparisons to leaders of the Civil Rights movement, including Martin Luther King Jr., himself.

That has cause Democrats to take note of the threat, and to make every effort to cancel him before his unrelenting message and his growing public image make him an unstoppable force in conservative politics.

The latest attempt at cancellation came, ironically, as another high-profile black man, comedian Dave Chappelle, faced a similar attack from the LGBT Mafia over comments he made that appeared to question transgender dogma.

‘If this is what being canceled is about, I love it,’ Chappelle mused after receiving a standing ovation during a recent performance.

Headline USA’s Ben Sellers contributed to this report.

