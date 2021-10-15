https://thehill.com/changing-america/sustainability/environment/576931-nearly-100-rattlesnakes-discovered-under

A reptile rescue group recently discovered more than 90 rattlesnakes under a California woman’s home.

“I got a call from somebody that said they had snakes under their house, 3 hours and 45 minutes later This is what I came out with, what would you do?” Sonoma County Reptile Rescue posted on Facebook earlier in October, along with a photo of the snakes in question.

“59 babies and 22 adults is the final count and yes I will be going back and checking several more times before the 15th of this month,” the rescue wrote in a follow up post.

Al Wolf told The Press Democrat he responded to a call from the person who said they had a few snakes under their home, but when he arrived he viewed a sight he hadn’t seen in more than 30 years.

Wolf told the outlet that he returned to the home a few times since the initial call, where he removed 11 more snakes, which he described as fairly mellow in nature. He removed them with 24-inch tongs before relocating them.

“Some you go up and pet. Some you can’t,” he said.

Wolf attributed the large number of snakes to the rocky area around the home, whose owner asked to remain anonymous so she did not alarm her neighbors.

Rattlesnakes are typically not aggressive and will retreat if unprovoked, according to The California Department of Fish and Wildlife. The department said most bites occur when the snake is handled or accidentally touched.

