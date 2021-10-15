https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/elections/nearly-150-legislators-over-three-dozen-states-call-countrywide-audit?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Dozens and dozens of lawmakers from nearly 40 states are calling for a nationwide audit of the 2020 election and a decertification of election results where they have been called “inaccurately.”

The letter, published Friday, is signed by legislators from states including Arizona, North Carolina, Idaho and Kansas; altogether, 136 public officials endorsed its message.

Noting that the Constitution gives state lawmakers “plenary power…to oversee the election of the president of the United States,” the letter argues that the recent Arizona election audit has indicated a “corrupted 2020 election” and that “all 50 states need to be forensically audited” as a result.

“We call on each state to decertify its electors where it has been shown the elections were certified prematurely and inaccurately,” the lawmakers write.

“If we do not have accurate and fair elections, we do not have a country,” the letter states.

