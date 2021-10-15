https://hannity.com/media-room/never-enough-bernie-says-3-5-trillion-is-already-a-compromise-because-he-really-wanted-6-trillion/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=never-enough-bernie-says-3-5-trillion-is-already-a-compromise-because-he-really-wanted-6-trillion

ANOTHER FREEBIE? Bernie Sanders Vows to Provide ‘Year-Round, Free Universal School Meals’

posted by Hannity Staff – 8.29.19

Vermont Senator and 2020 presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders called for another federal program this week; saying the government should provide “year-round, free universal school meals” for every student in America.

“‘School lunch debt’ should not exist in the wealthiest country in the history of the world. When we are in the White House, we are going to provide year-round, free universal school meals,” posted Sanders on Instagram.

https://www.instagram.com/p/B1wDEhzBuGy/?utm_source=ig_embed

The school lunch program is the latest far-left proposal from Sanders, whose ‘Green New Deal’ would effectively nationalize upwards of 30% of the entire American economy.

“Atop our existing government spending, comprising some 40% of GDP, the Vermont Senator wouldn’t just nationalize one-fifth of the economy with a ‘Medicare For all’ bill eliminating private health insurance. Under his Green New Deal plan, he would also nationalize most of the energy sector,” reports the Washington Examiner.

“At a mere $16.3 trillion, the Sanders plan would go beyond simply spending measures to increase climate-focused research and development. It would literally centralize the means of domestic energy production,” adds the Examiner.

“What we need to do is have an aggressive federal government. You can’t nibble around the edges anymore. We need to transform our energy system, that means a massive increase in sustainable energy,” Sanders told MSNBC.

Sanders says “you can’t nibble around the edges,” proposes government takeover of energy productionhttps://t.co/vvi6qWBsKy pic.twitter.com/0oinlenWbR — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 23, 2019

“Climate change is a global emergency. The Amazon rainforest is burning, Greenland’s ice shelf is melting, and the Arctic is on fire. People across the country and the world are already experiencing the deadly consequences of our climate crisis, as extreme weather events like heat waves, wildfires, droughts, floods, and hurricanes upend entire communities, ecosystems, economies, and ways of life, as well as endanger millions of lives. Communities of color, working class people, and the global poor have borne and will bear this burden disproportionately,” writes Sanders.