Kim Jong Un has lost some weight since President Trump was removed from office in January. No more binge eating for him over Trump.

The Korean leader viewed his troops recently in a video released from the communist nation. The leader watched as his troops broke bricks and boards over their heads to show off their apparent military readiness.

This video is below – this is crazy:

