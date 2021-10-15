https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/10/15/not-a-militiaman-a-longtime-fbi-informant-bombshell-piece-has-people-questioning-if-jan-6-was-part-of-fbis-operation-cold-snap/

Why would the FBI do this?

We honestly don’t get it.

Yeah yeah, we’re naive and stuff, but this just seems so underhanded and outright evil.

Take a look:

From AM Greatness:

According to BuzzFeed’s exceptional July 2021 investigative report on the FBI-led plot to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer in 2020, Robeson “helped organize the national meeting, and he was enthusiastically pushing people he knew to attend.” The purpose of the conference was to recruit people who ultimately would stoke “political violence” against governors who refused to reopen their states after lockdowns supposedly necessitated by COVID.

Some participants said Robeson, known as “Robey,” relentlessly pestered them until they agreed to show up; people came from as far as Maryland and Kansas City, BuzzFeed’s Ken Bensinger and Jessica Garrison reported. One member of the Three Percenters, an alleged militia group on the FBI’s naughty list, observed people taking photos from discreet locations in the hotel. “The feds are everywhere,” he thought to himself.

Indeed. One of the feds was Robeson himself.

Wow.

Not Antifa or BLM, who were literally destroying property, taking over parts of cities, assaulting and even killing people. NO no, those evil people who lean right.

They’re the real problem.

The conference pushed by Robeson.

You know, the FBI informant.

Sounds like a plan.

Honestly, who has benefitted the most from what happened that day? It’s sure as Hell not Trump or his supporters.

*adjusts tinfoil hat again … then again*

***

Related:

‘WTF is internalized racial superiority?’ Christopher Rufo SCOOPS Walmart’s ‘critical race theory training program’ in receipt-filled thread

Dude. Stop it. Get some help: Keith Olbermann sees Rogan trending and tries desperately to pick a fight for attention BUT nobody cares

Desperate much, a-holes? Terry McAuliffe staffers BUSTED flat-out LYING and calling Jan 6 rally a Glenn Youngkin event (it was NOT)

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...