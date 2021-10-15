https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/10/15/not-a-militiaman-a-longtime-fbi-informant-bombshell-piece-has-people-questioning-if-jan-6-was-part-of-fbis-operation-cold-snap/

Why would the FBI do this?

We honestly don’t get it.

Yeah yeah, we’re naive and stuff, but this just seems so underhanded and outright evil.

Take a look:

You’re gonna want to read this one. In June 2020, a guy named Stephen Robeson held a “National Militia Conference” in Ohio. He pestered ppl tied to “militia” groups around the country to go. But Robeson isn’t a militiaman —he’s a longtime FBI informant:https://t.co/LuDukNXoAz — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) October 15, 2021

From AM Greatness:

According to BuzzFeed’s exceptional July 2021 investigative report on the FBI-led plot to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer in 2020, Robeson “helped organize the national meeting, and he was enthusiastically pushing people he knew to attend.” The purpose of the conference was to recruit people who ultimately would stoke “political violence” against governors who refused to reopen their states after lockdowns supposedly necessitated by COVID. Some participants said Robeson, known as “Robey,” relentlessly pestered them until they agreed to show up; people came from as far as Maryland and Kansas City, BuzzFeed’s Ken Bensinger and Jessica Garrison reported. One member of the Three Percenters, an alleged militia group on the FBI’s naughty list, observed people taking photos from discreet locations in the hotel. “The feds are everywhere,” he thought to himself. Indeed. One of the feds was Robeson himself.

Wow.

The event was part of Operation Cold Snap, an FBI gig started in spring 2020 to infiltrate “individuals…discussing the violent overthrow of certain government and law enforcement components.” Not antifa or BLM. Oath Keepers, Proud Boys, Three Percenters. Same guys at J6 — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) October 15, 2021

Not Antifa or BLM, who were literally destroying property, taking over parts of cities, assaulting and even killing people. NO no, those evil people who lean right.

They’re the real problem.

FBI SA in Whitmer case testimony: “From the FBI…domestic terrorism operation center, I was aware of other FBI investigations in Baltimore and Milwaukee and Cincinnati and Indiana involving other militia members . . . who were attending the national conference in Dublin.” — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) October 15, 2021

The conference pushed by Robeson.

You know, the FBI informant.

This is mind blowing: “Robeson founded the Wisconsin Patriot Three Percenters. Three Percenters, along with the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers, are considered right-wing extremist militias by the FBI.” A decades-long FBI informant started a chapter of a militia group? Sounds legit. — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) October 15, 2021

Sounds like a plan.

Honestly, who has benefitted the most from what happened that day? It’s sure as Hell not Trump or his supporters.

*adjusts tinfoil hat again … then again*

***

