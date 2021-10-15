https://www.theblaze.com/news/passenger-holds-knife-to-taxi-drivers-neck

An unidentified man hailed a taxi cab in Manhattan’s Chinatown district about 4:30 a.m. Oct. 4 and hopped inside near the corner of East Broadway and Forsyth Street, WPIX-TV reported, citing New York City Police.

Not too unusual in the city that never sleeps — but things were about to go wrong very quickly.

‘Give me your money and you won’t get hurt’

The passenger told the 63-year-old cabbie where he wanted to go, but once the cab was in motion, the passenger — who was in the back seat — held a knife to the driver’s neck, the staton said, citing authorities.

“Give me your money and you won’t get hurt,” the passenger told the cabbie, officials noted to WPIX.

Police told the station that the cabbie pulled over at the corner of Bayard and Bowery streets.

But he wasn’t about to let this crook get the best of him.

WPIX said the cabbie grabbed the knife, after which a fight went down.

And apparently it was all too much for the crook. The station, citing authorities, said he exited the cab and fled on foot southbound on Bayard Street — and without any property or cash.

What happened to the cabbie?

Police said the cabbie suffered minor cuts on his hands and was taken by emergency medical workers to a hospital where he was treated and released, WPIX reported.

What else do we know about the suspect?

Police described the suspect as a man about 25 years old, weighing around 170 pounds, standing about 5 feet, 8 inches tall with a medium build and short, dark hair, the station said, adding that he was last seen wearing a black hooded jacket, black sweatpants, black sneakers, a light-colored backpack, and a black baseball cap.

