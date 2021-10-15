https://thehill.com/opinion/finance/576903-pelosi-hilariously-scolds-media-for-not-selling-35t-spending-bill-do-a-better

House Speaker Nancy PelosiNancy PelosiCongress is hell-bent on a spooky spending spree Pelosi on addressing climate through reconciliation package: ‘This is our moment’ House progressives lay out priorities for spending negotiations MORE (D-Calif.) scolded the press on Tuesday, insisting that journalists do a better job of selling President Biden‘s $3.5 trillion spending bill to the public.

“You all could do a better job of selling this, to be frank. Every time I come here, I go through family medical leave, climate, the issues that are in there,” she said during a briefing when asked if she and the White House could better explain what’s in the massive social spending bill to the American people.

“I think you all could do a better job of selling” the $3.5 trillion spending bill, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told reporters at a daily press briefing. https://t.co/fpfj2L0Ije — Mediaite (@Mediaite) October 13, 2021

Yup. Pelosi says it’s the job of journalists to sell the bill (which is really $5.5 trillion after removing obvious gimmicks) to skeptical or uninformed voters. The speaker should be happy that reporters aren’t reporting on the actual content of the bill while they focus on Democratic holdouts Sen. Joe Manchin Joe ManchinOn The Money — Progressives play hard ball on Biden budget plan Schumer, McConnell headed for another collision over voting rights Overnight Energy & Environment — Presented by ExxonMobil — Climate divides conservative Democrats in reconciliation push MORE (D-W.Va.) and Kyrsten Sinema Kyrsten SinemaOn The Money — Progressives play hard ball on Biden budget plan Overnight Energy & Environment — Presented by ExxonMobil — Climate divides conservative Democrats in reconciliation push Pelosi on addressing climate through reconciliation package: ‘This is our moment’ MORE (D-Ariz.).

Because upon closer examination, voters would learn that it includes nearly $80 billion for the IRS to expand tax enforcement, billions for a tree-planting program that increases “tree equity,” a billion for an “electric vehicle charging equity program,” $7.5 billion to launch the “Civilian Climate Corps” and $7 billion for the Postal Service to convert all its vehicles to electric power. There’s also $200 billion more for free community college and an additional $200 billion for universal pre-kindergarten.

The bill is (checks notes) 645 pages, so there’s much more than that, but you get the point: If “60 Minutes,” the Washington Post or New York Times did a true deep dive into these programs and these numbers, the first question many Americans would have is: Okay, this all sounds nice, but how does this wish list get paid for?

The math here has never remotely added up. And repeating the line over and over again that Pelosi and the president and his press secretary have been selling – that trillions in new spending will cost the American taxpayers “zero dollars” while reducing taxes for the middle class and reducing the national debt – is mathematically impossible.

My Build Back Better Agenda costs zero dollars. Instead of wasting money on tax breaks, loopholes, and tax evasion for big corporations and the wealthy, we can make a once-in-a-generation investment in working America. And it adds zero dollars to the national debt. — President Biden (@POTUS) September 26, 2021

Pelosi expects reporters to sell that? Even a friendly press won’t take that bait.

“The Build Back Better is 3 baskets,” the speaker later added during Tuesday’s presser. “It’s climate … health, jobs, security and moral responsibility.”

Five is the new three, apparently.

VIDEO – @SpeakerPelosi: ‘The Build Back Better Is 3 Baskets’ — ‘Climate … Health, Jobs, Security, and Moral Responsibility’https://t.co/MaINcE0A5z — Grabien (@GrabienMedia) October 12, 2021

As even Democrats would privately admit, the messaging has been patently horrible in selling this bill, prompting a messaging reset from the White House. But once an impression is made, it’s hard to put the toothpaste back in the tube.

White House seeks messaging reset on spending bill https://t.co/YKqkIACslu — Geoff Bennett (@GeoffRBennett) October 4, 2021

If they want success, “the Biden administration and Democrats need to stop behaving like nerdy policy wonks, stop blaming the Squad, and instead learn to create and deliver an accessible message around their otherwise popular policies,” argues @WajahatAli https://t.co/tiUhVtgdWG — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) October 13, 2021

Dem. strategist @cornellbelcher: GOP “winning” messaging on the $3.5T bill: “Obama in 2008 & Nancy Pelosi & then Leader Reid passed a lot of legislation that pulled our country back from catastrophe but we got our tails whooped in the midterm. So it’s also … about messaging.” — Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) October 12, 2021

Time is not healing the divisions within the Democratic Party, either. And the longer this goes on, the shorter the president’s coattails get, particularly among the voting blocs that decide elections in swing states such as Georgia, Arizona, Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania.

Per Washington Post columnist Henry Olsen:

“Biden’s numbers with independents continue to crater. His 5-poll average among I’s [independents] from this morning’s RCP [RealClearPolitics] is 34.2 [approval], -57 [disapproval],” Olsen observed on Wednesday. “Minus 23 among independents is ten points worse than just a week and a half ago when I sounded the alarm. He’s gone from +13 [approval] in 2020 to -23 [disapproval] in 11 months.”

For those keeping score at home, Biden-Harris has dropped 36 points among independents. Overall, they’re 10 points lower than President Obama Barack Hussein ObamaMcAuliffe holds slim lead over Youngkin in Fox News poll Biden’s Supreme Court reform study panel notes ‘considerable’ risks to court expansion Congress is hell-bent on a spooky spending spree MORE was at this point in his presidency.

A somewhat popular president could likely ram through the kind of social spending bill most Democrats are trying to do here. But unlike ObamaCare, which originally passed along party lines on a 220-215 vote in the House in 2009 before going on to the Senate and eventually the 44th president’s desk, hitching a wagon to the current president isn’t politically wise.

Among Biden’s problems: rising inflation, crime, gas prices, Afghanistan under Taliban control, a U.S. southern border completely out of control, a supply chain crisis that is threatening Christmas shopping and consumer prices, and a worker shortage. The positives are getting harder to find for Biden-Harris just ten months in.

The president needs to do what his old boss, Obama, did: Get out and sell the hell out of this bill. But Biden (outside of an event here and there) isn’t exactly engaging with the public. As for doing a one-on-one interview with a major broadcast news outlet, the president has done exactly one of those in the past 83 days.

“To be persuasive, we must be believable; to be believable, we must be credible; credible, we must be truthful,” the great Edward R. Murrow of CBS News once said.

At this point, Biden and Pelosi are not believable on cost, not credible on execution, not truthful about how this bill gets paid for.

And until the messaging somehow improves, this bill will end up being worth the paper it’s printed on.

Joe Concha is a media and politics columnist for The Hill.

