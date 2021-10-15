https://www.lifenews.com/2021/10/15/watch-pfizer-executive-runs-away-from-questions-about-testing-covid-vaccine-on-cells-from-aborted-baby/

Confronted by a Project Veritas reporter, a Pfizer executive literally ran away when asked about the connection between her company’s COVID-19 vaccine and abortion.

In a video published Thursday, Project Veritas journalist James Lalino approached Vanessa Gelman, senior director of worldwide research at Pfizer, on the sidewalk near her home after a whistleblower accused the pharmaceutical company of trying to hide its use of cell lines created from aborted babies in the testing of its vaccine.

The video shows Gelman running away quickly as the journalist identifies himself. She continues to run up the sidewalk as Lalino follows.

“Miss, why did you send emails telling Pfizer employees not to report that you guys were using fetal cell lines?” Lalino asks. “Miss, what else are you hiding from the public? The public needs to know.”

Gelman runs into her house and quickly shuts the door as Lalino finishes his questions.

Project Veritas founder James O’Keefe said they reached out to Gelman several times by phone and email, but she never responded; that was when they decided to send a journalist to seek a comment from her in person.

“The American people want to know why she wrote emails advising Pfizer staff to censor certain information from going public,” O’Keefe said. “She decided to sprint away instead.”

Last week in an interview with Project Veritas, Pfizer employee Melissa Strickler provided emails from Gelman and other corporate executives instructing staff to avoid mentioning the fetal cell lines that the company used to test its COVID vaccine.

“From the perspective of corporate affairs, we want to avoid having the information on fetal cells floating out there,” Gelman wrote in an email dated Feb. 9, according to the whistleblower.

Gelman continued: “The risk of communicating this right now outweighs any potential benefit we could see, particularly with general members of the public who may take this information and use it in ways we may not want out there. We have not received any questions from policy makers or media on this issue in the last few weeks, so we want to avoid raising this if possible.”

The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine does not contain actual cells from aborted babies, but it was tested with a fetal cell line, HEK293T. That cell line was created with cells from an aborted baby that have been grown and multiplied in a lab for years, according to the Charlotte Lozier Institute.

It appears that Pfizer executives knew many Americans would object to the vaccine if they knew it was tested with a cell line created from an aborted baby.

After the investigation came out, Strickler said she received a voicemail from Pfizer informing her that she was fired.

All of the currently available COVID-19 vaccines have links to abortion, though none contain actual cells from aborted babies.

The companies Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca used cell lines created from babies who were aborted decades ago in the development and testing of their vaccines. The connections between abortion and the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are more limited, with cell lines created from aborted babies used only in testing the products.

The Charlotte Lozier Institute has a list of the COVID-19 vaccines with information about whether cell lines created from aborted babies were used in testing and/or production. Find it here.

In response to the investigation, Dr. David Prentice, vice president of the Charlotte Lozier Institute, said the company easily could have avoided a public relations crisis by using ethical materials to create its new vaccine.

“Pfizer and other pharmaceutical companies should commit to no longer using the antiquated science of fetal cells and instead use ethically-sourced alternatives as are routinely used for many other medications,” Prentice said in a statement last week.

