I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again. The biggest flaw for conservatives is believing that our fellow Americans are at least partially aware of what’s really going on in the world. That’s not the case, not by a longshot, as we learned today based on the results of a recent poll.

EVERY bit of scientific data out there indicates that natural immunity is far superior to the Covid-19 “vaccines” at protecting people against the coronavirus. It isn’t even close with studies ranging from seven-times to over fifty-times in favor of our God-given natural immunity developed after contracting Covid-19. It has been acknowledged (somewhat) by the CDC, reported on (somewhat) by leftist mainstream media outlets, and vehemently declared by a slew of truthful news outlets, including this one on multiple occasions.

Despite the facts being readily available and common sense declaring it to be true (we learned about this stuff in 8th grade biology, folks), a mere 46.5% of Americans surveyed believe natural immunity is as effective as the vaccines. Not MORE effective, AS effective. In other words, Pandemic Panic Theater and incessant vaxx-pushing has indoctrinated most of the nation into believing the lies being told about the “safe and effective” Covid-19 “vaccines.”

According to Just The News:

Among the roughly 1,000 respondents in the national survey of likely 2020 voters, 46.5% said they believe people who have recovered from COVID with natural immunity from antibodies have the same level of protection as those that are fully vaccinated. The survey was conducted from Oct. 7-10, as the public debate continues over government-mandated vaccines and the efficacy of the shots and masks. “Americans can’t understand why they are told to ‘trust the science’ while Dr. Fauci and other officials clearly don’t trust science and are ignoring the facts about natural immunity,” said Mark Meckler, president of Convention of States Action. “Natural immunity is a threat to vaccine mandates, and Team Biden is so committed to an anti-freedom political agenda, they’re trying desperately to sweep this truth under the rug. As you see in this poll, it’s not working.” Dr. Anthony Fauci, the country’s No. 1 infectious disease expert and President Biden’s top medical adviser, has been criticized for changing or revising his guidance on such matters over the course of the roughly 19-month pandemic. Fauci and supporters essentially argue the guidance has changed as the situations have, amid a difficult-to-predict coronavirus. On the question of whether respondents believe people who have recovered from COVID with natural immunity from antibodies have the same level of protection as those that are fully vaccinated: 53% of Independent voters say yes, as did 60.9% of Republicans, compared to 31% of Democrats.

These results are depressing considering how much effort is being put into educating the American people about Covid-19 science. It appears the fiction about vaccines is winning out as over half of Americans got that question very much wrong. It’s like hearing that less than half of Americans believe a wool winter coat offers as much protection from the cold as a thin tank-top. It boggles the mind.

We are facing the greatest disinformation campaign in the history of the world. The push to vaccinate everyone combined with the ceaseless fearmongering has rendered far too many Americans completely ignorant about what’s going on around them.

