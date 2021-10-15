https://theconservativetreehouse.com/blog/2021/10/15/president-trump-highlights-dr-shiva-ayyadurai-math-and-pattern-analysis-of-mail-in-ballots-in-pima-county-arizona/

Dr. Shiva Ayyadurai, MIT PhD, was part of the forensic audit group that looked at ballots in the Maricopa County audit of Arizona. Expanding his review, Dr. Ayyadurai also provided a mathematical and pattern analysis of mail-in ballot requests and mail-in ballot return rates in Pima County, AZ in 2020 U.S. general election.

What Dr. Ayyadurai discovered is quite remarkable and would seem to prove that specific precincts within Pima County were used to dump ballots into the county election system. The average rate of ballot return in Pima County was 87%. However there were 40 very unusual precincts with more than a 97% return rate of mail-in ballots, and there were two precincts that were over 100% rate of return. They counted more ballots than they shipped.

What Dr. Ayyadurai discovers {Direct Rumble Link Here} is that once Pima County precincts passed that average ballot return rate (87%), the precincts above 92% then shifted massively toward Joe Biden. It would appear several precincts scanned Biden ballots more than once, OR, several precincts participated in ballot dumps from mule harvests. It is a very compelling presentation. WATCH video starting at 25:36 to save time:

President Donald Trump draws attention to these findings by Dr. Shiva Ayyadurai with a public statement – READ HERE

