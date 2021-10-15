https://www.dailywire.com/news/rep-chip-roy-blasts-loudoun-county-schools-over-daily-wire-sex-assault-report-fight-this-now

Leading House Republican Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) blasted Loudoun County Public School (LCPS) in an emotional Twitter thread on Thursday following a Daily Wire report that revealed that LCPS may have covered up a sexual assault in a bathroom at one of its high schools — a move that ultimately put other students at risk.

The Daily Wire report on Loudoun County schools revealed that Scott Smith, who was arrested at an LCPS school board meeting in June and subsequently used by the National School Board Association (NSBA)as an example of how behavior at school board meetings could potentially escalate into “domestic terrorism” had a daughter who was allegedly sexually assaulted in a women’s bathroom by a boy who was, according to Smith, wearing a skirt.

According to Smith, who spoke to the Daily Wire, LCPS appears to have concealed the alleged attack from the public. At the June meeting where Smith was arrested, the LCPS superintendent suggested, in response to concerns that a policy allowing transgender students to use facilities in line with their gender identity rather than biological sex, that there had never been a sexual assault in an LCPS high school bathroom.

Rep. Chip Roy, in his Twitter threat Thursday, blistered LCPS over the matter, connecting the issue to a larger debate over protecting female students.

“THREAD. WARNING TO FATHERS WITH SPINES, THIS WILL ANGER YOU: Imagine your 9th grade little girl getting anally raped in her school bathroom and then YOU get arrested at the School Board meeting & labeled a Domestic Terrorist by the leftist National School Boards Assoc,” Roy tweeted. “…which the (powers child for the left) Attorney General of the U.S. then uses as a basis for an (unconstitutional) order by the DOJ to target parents as domestic terrorists who speak out at (leftist indoctrination) school boards.”

Roy ultimately accused LCPS of “continuing to advance their leftist woke policies that are at least, in part, creating the dangerous environment for the young girl originally raped & the second girl attacked. What if, further, you learned that Virginia Democrats voted to limit reporting sexual batter[y] in 2020…”

“For me, a father with a little girl who grew up in the Loudoun County Public Schools when it was conservative farm country, & not filled with Swamp-centric rich suburbanites proud of the very woke policies destroying us, this hits home. Fight this NOW & #StandUpForAmerica.”

The Daily Wire noted Thursday that it appears LCPS did not follow reporting procedures for assaults that occur on school property, further imperiling their students.

The Smith family announced, also Thursday, that they are suing LCPS.

Several other members of the GOP have weighed in on the Loudoun County story, including Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-TX) who, The Daily Wire noted, blasted Loudoun County on social media, tweeting, “Do you get it now? Keep men out of women’s bathrooms. I can’t believe this story. It’s heartbreaking. Parents: don’t stop. Keep up the fight.”

