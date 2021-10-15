https://hannity.com/media-room/report-transportation-secretary-buttigieg-on-paternity-leave-since-august-as-supply-chain-chaos-unfolds/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=report-transportation-secretary-buttigieg-on-paternity-leave-since-august-as-supply-chain-chaos-unfolds

VANISHING JOE: Biden Refuses to Take Questions from the Press After Speech on Supply Chain

posted by Hannity Staff – 2 days ago

President Joe Biden refused to take questions from the White House Press Pool Wednesday after delivering an address on a breakdown in the nation’s supply chain; abruptly walking-away at the conclusion of his remarks.

“Thank you, and may God protect our Troops,” said the Commander-in-Chief as reporters shouted after him.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki deflected the Biden administration’s disastrous handling of the economy just hours earlier; blaming high prices at the grocery stores on “competition.”

“The cost of meat is related to competition and the small number of large-meat producers who have a dominance over the market… A lot of these issues aren’t as simple as a one sentence explanation,” she added.

“We all understand the American people are not looking at cost-to-cost comparisons from this year to two years ago,” she added.

Psaki answers a question about inflation: “We all understand the American people are not looking at cost-to-cost comparisons from this year to two years ago.” pic.twitter.com/ZIxxKhRUg9 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) October 13, 2021

The number of Americans voluntarily leaving their job rose to a record high in recent days, climbing to 2.9% as the country struggles to rebound from the COVID pandemic and increasing inflation.

“Industries that saw the largest decrease in the number of job openings include health care and social assistance (-224,000), accommodation and food services (-178,000) and state and local government education (-124,000). Job openings increased in the federal government (+22,000),” reports Fox News.

“This as the total number of quits rose by 242,000 to 4,3 million. The quits rate hit a record high 2.9%,” adds Fox. “Quits increased in accommodation and food services (+157,000), wholesale trade (+26,000) and state and local government education (+25,000).”

The new data comes as national gas prices continue to climb.

The national price for a gallon of gasoline rose to $3.21 Wednesday, reaching a new high for 2021 after steadily increasing from $2.18 on Inauguration Day.

Experts predict the cost will likely reach $3.30 by the end of October.

Watch Biden walk-away above.