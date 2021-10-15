https://hannity.com/media-room/report-transportation-secretary-buttigieg-on-paternity-leave-since-august-as-supply-chain-chaos-unfolds/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=report-transportation-secretary-buttigieg-on-paternity-leave-since-august-as-supply-chain-chaos-unfolds
VANISHING JOE: Biden Refuses to Take Questions from the Press After Speech on Supply Chain
posted by Hannity Staff – 2 days ago
President Joe Biden refused to take questions from the White House Press Pool Wednesday after delivering an address on a breakdown in the nation’s supply chain; abruptly walking-away at the conclusion of his remarks.
“Thank you, and may God protect our Troops,” said the Commander-in-Chief as reporters shouted after him.
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki deflected the Biden administration’s disastrous handling of the economy just hours earlier; blaming high prices at the grocery stores on “competition.”
“The cost of meat is related to competition and the small number of large-meat producers who have a dominance over the market… A lot of these issues aren’t as simple as a one sentence explanation,” she added.
“We all understand the American people are not looking at cost-to-cost comparisons from this year to two years ago,” she added.
Psaki answers a question about inflation: “We all understand the American people are not looking at cost-to-cost comparisons from this year to two years ago.” pic.twitter.com/ZIxxKhRUg9
— Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) October 13, 2021
The number of Americans voluntarily leaving their job rose to a record high in recent days, climbing to 2.9% as the country struggles to rebound from the COVID pandemic and increasing inflation.
“Industries that saw the largest decrease in the number of job openings include health care and social assistance (-224,000), accommodation and food services (-178,000) and state and local government education (-124,000). Job openings increased in the federal government (+22,000),” reports Fox News.
“This as the total number of quits rose by 242,000 to 4,3 million. The quits rate hit a record high 2.9%,” adds Fox. “Quits increased in accommodation and food services (+157,000), wholesale trade (+26,000) and state and local government education (+25,000).”
The new data comes as national gas prices continue to climb.
The national price for a gallon of gasoline rose to $3.21 Wednesday, reaching a new high for 2021 after steadily increasing from $2.18 on Inauguration Day.
Experts predict the cost will likely reach $3.30 by the end of October.
Watch Biden walk-away above.
BAD TREND: #EmptyShelvesJoe Goes Viral as Products Vanish from the Stores
posted by Hannity Staff – 47 mins ago
From Fox News:
The hashtag #EmptyShelvesJoe shot to the top of the trending topics on Twitter Thursday amid the supply chain crisis threatening the nation’s economy and holiday shopping.
Social media users employed the tagline to rip President Biden for empty shelves and skyrocketing prices caused by a backlog of shipping containers waiting to dock at Californiaports.
“Just went food shopping…again…thanks #EmptyShelvesJoe I really love having to go every day now in order to find what used to take one trip,” one account wrote, along with a photo of near-empty shelves at a grocery store.
“I’m pretty sure @JoeBiden and the Democrats in DC are eating just fine and are having no issues getting what they need,” another Twitter user posted. “The rest of us lowly Americans who actually go to the grocery stores, not so much. #EmptyShelvesJoe.”
Dozens of large ships have remained stuck in a traffic jam near the Los Angeles coast for more than a month waiting to dock and unload goods including toasters, sneakers, bicycles and cars.
The issue gained widespread attention this week as the delays dragged on, threatening the timely delivery of gifts for the holidays — and leading to a longer than expected bout of inflation.
On top of the backlog at the ports, there is also a shortage of truckers preventing companies from distributing supplies across the country.
Read the full report at Fox News.