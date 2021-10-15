https://noqreport.com/2021/10/15/resistance-is-not-futile/

Here’s an extremely important message for most Americans. It doesn’t matter if you’re vaccinated or not. It doesn’t matter if you’re Republican, Democrats, Independent, or Other. It doesn’t even matter if you believe that everyone else should be vaccinated. If you love this nation and, perhaps more importantly, want to have a future here that does not turn completely apocalyptic, you MUST actively and aggressively resist the vaccine mandates.

For those who are not directly affected by them because your job (currently) doesn’t require them or because you are already vaccinated, resisting can be as simple as participating in local protests. If you are directly affected, you must stand on the side of freedom. If you’re unvaccinated, remain unvaccinated and stand up to tyranny. If you’re already vaccinated, stand with your brothers and sisters athwart of tyranny.

History has taught us that invariably the acquisition of power by any government results in expansion of both scope and scale of future acquisitions of power. Our system of checks and balances have kept the United States from suffering as quickly as other empires simply because the ebb and flow of power allows for competing interests. It behooves the legislative branch to rein in powers of the judicial and executive branches, for example. But what we’re seeing today seems partially immune to the constitutional checks and balances within the federal government.

That leaves the states to fight, and some are. But they will not succeed without the organized, concerted efforts of the people backing them up until the vaxx-nannies back down. The Biden-Harris regime has already stated their intentions of imposing supremacy and dismissing the 10th Amendment, and unfortunately I do not see legal challenges to their mandates being successful enough to stop them completely. Their tyranny will continue and grow over time.

The reason that everyone, vaccinated or not, should be opposed to the mandates is because they will morph, spread, and evolve. We have not seen this type of arbitrary mandate before. And yes, it’s arbitrary. There is no science that supports universal vaccinations. One can argue that the science backs personal vaccinations, but to impose the injections on others does not reduce spread and therefore does not align with science.

But we already know that science is not at the top of mind of a people in which over half of the population is still unaware of the effectiveness of natural immunity. It’s the saddest testament to our collective national intelligence that despite all of the data that other nations have been willing to embrace, we are still stuck with a population that mostly believes the Covid-19 “vaccines” are as effective if not more effective at stopping the coronavirus as natural antibodies acquired through previous infections. It’s ludicrous.

The vaccinated may like the mandates being imposed today, but the mandates that will come if we don’t stop these ones right now will inevitably result in tyranny that even the vaccinated do not like.

Today, it will be the vaccine mandates. Tomorrow, it will be booster shot mandates. Once all of that is embedded into the “new normal” post-truth society they are creating, they will move on to other nanny state priorities such as forced compliance to the “green agenda.” Then, there will be forced reductions in meat because veganism is supposedly healthier and meat causes global warming, or something like that.

Journalists and politicians often invoke the “slippery slope” in reference to actions that will lead to unintended consequences. The vaccine mandates are the slipperiest slopes ever conceived, far worse than anything George Orwell or Aldus Huxley could have imagined. These mandates are the first stage in the self-imposed apocalypse being ushered in by those who do not oppose them. If these mandates are allowed to stand, they will undoubtedly expand. When that happens, the slippery slope will disappear as we will be in a freefall with all of our liberties questioned and eventually suppressed.

We must stand up and resist. WE MUST STAND UP AND RESIST. Thankfully, it appears that many are already starting to do just that. If my half of this article rang the bells of doom and gloom, hopefully Mike Adams will be able to offer a bit of hope…

A CONTAGION of COURAGE Is Spreading Across America as Pilots, Police, Firefighters and Other Workers Say, “Take This JAB and SHOVE It!”

After mass vaccinating the oblivious sheeple (the first 30%), then incentivizing or threatening the easily controlled obedience worshipers (another 30%), the genocidal vaccine pushers have reached the fiercely resisting 40% of the country that refuses to go along with vaccine tyranny.

All across America, pilots, firefighters, police officers, sheriff’s deputies, construction workers, office workers and many other people are saying, “Take this jab and shove it!”

Courage is contagious.

When groups of informed Americans rise up and say, “No!” to the genocidal vaccine tyrants, the tyrants are eventually forced to back down for the simple reason that you can’t run society without workers. And if those workers decide that risking their health and life isn’t worth a measly paycheck in soon-to-be-worthless dollars, society simply cannot function.

The revolt of the workers is best captured in this explicit video by “Old Man Cruz” (not related to Sen. Ted Cruz), a construction worker who explains what happens when workers stand up to vaccine tyranny: (colorful language warning)

“If you stand together, they can’t take your dignity, your pride!”

Head of Chicago Police Union tells Mayor creature Lori Lightfoot to go pound sand

As The Epoch Times is reporting, Chicago’s police union president John Catanzara has declared that if Chicago tries to force vaccine mandates on the police who work the city, Chicago will lose half its police force beginning tomorrow.

From TET:

“Do not fill out the portal information,” Chicago Fraternal Order of Police President John Catanzara said in a video to officers posted on YouTube. “I’ve made my status very clear as far as the vaccine, but I do not believe the city has the authority to mandate that to anybody—let alone that information about your medical history.”

According to Catanzara, the police union is preparing a lawsuit against the city if Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s administration attempts to enforce the mandate, which requires city workers to report their vaccine status by Friday or be placed on a “no-pay” status.

“It’s safe to say that the city of Chicago will have a police force at 50 percent or less for this weekend coming up,” Catanzara said. “I can guarantee you that no-pay status will not last more than 30 days,” Catanzara said on Tuesday. “There’s no way they’re going to be able to sustain a police department workforce at 50 percent capacity or less for more than seven days without something budging.”

In my Situation Update podcast today, I describe this coming weekend in Chicago as the “Chicago Purge,” where violence and lawlessness will explode due to Lightfoot trying to force police to commit vaccine suicide with a deadly, genocidal spike protein injection.

Similarly, Seattle is about to lose 40% of its police force due to vaccine mandates. As Zero Hedge reports:

It was inevitable – as vaccine mandates across the country approach their deadlines, vast swaths of American workers, service members and athletes face termination or disciplinary action for refusing to take the Covid-19 jab.

In Los Angeles, nearly 1,000 firefighters are about to sue the city over the mandate. Southwest Airlines’ pilot union sued the company last week, before staffing shortages led to the cancellation of more than 2,000 flights over the weekend (and more on Monday). Meanwhile, doctors and nurses across the country have begun suing their employers.

Seattle … stands to lose 40% of its 1,000 person force for failing to get vaccinated as an Oct. 18 deadline approaches.

“The environment has been pretty toxic and negative,” one officer anonymously told Fox 13. “Not just from this whole mandate, but prior to that as well. I’m not sure this would be a good place for me to work long-term for my mental health. It has been very stressful.”

Get full details in today’s Situation Update podcast

Today’s Situation Update covers this “contagion of courage,” plus news about armed “Terminator” robot dogs which will soon be deployed to replace fired police officers in cities like Chicago.

In addition, I reveal why Homeland Security is deploying what they claim is “non-toxic” gas in a simulated series of chemical attacks in New York City, beginning Oct. 18th. Does anybody really believe it’s just a drill?

Get the full report here:

Final Editor’s Commentary

It seems cliché to say that our nation is at the crossroads, but it’s true. The path we choose from here will be the path our nation continues down for the foreseeable future. If we succumb to the medical tyranny staring down at us, then we will beginning our descent on the aforementioned slippery slope with no realistic chance of recovery. If we fight this oppression and declare we are a free people, then our oblivion will be delayed until the next existential threat arises.

If there’s a silver lining to all of this, it’s that the nation needs an infusion of patriotism in action from time to time. Our patriotic muscles are like real muscles. They need to be exercised or the grow weaker. Today is our opportunity to defend the Constitution and the God-given freedoms the Constitution highlights. If we are to be a free people, then we must recognize that our freedoms will not defend themselves. It takes action at times like these. It takes courage.

It takes us. All of us.

Pandemic Panic Theater has turned a large number of Americans into pawns of the powers-that-be. But there are still millions of Americans who can stand up to oppression. Will we?

