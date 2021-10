https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/10/sinking-like-titanic-joe-bidens-approval-rating-drops-new-historic-low/

Joe Biden’s approval rating hit to a new low on Thursday. Only 36% of likely voters approve of his job performance. And the future does not look any better for this far left regime. Energy prices are soaring and the shipping crisis is expected to affect the Christmas season.

Zogby Analytics says Biden’s approval numbers are sinking like the Titanic.

Via The Palmieri Report.

