A Somali national ran into the Belfairs Methodist Church in Leigh-on-Sea, Essex today and attacked Conservative MP Sir David Amess. The man had a knife and stabbed Amess multiple times.

Sir David Amess was holding a meeting in the church when the man stabbed him “several times.”

He made an announcement about the meeting and asked for all interested to book an appointment:

David Cameron tweeted out about the horrific attack:

Local Essex Police reported this afternoon that Amess had died from his wounds.

The suspect was arrested and the area where the stabbing occurred has been closed off.

The British lawmaker was 69 and a married father-of-five. He’s a Conservative who supported Brexit and voted against abortion and gay marriage.

