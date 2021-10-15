https://www.oann.com/square-ceo-dorsey-says-looking-to-build-a-bitcoin-mining-system-tweet/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=square-ceo-dorsey-says-looking-to-build-a-bitcoin-mining-system-tweet



Jack Dorsey, co-founder of Twitter and fin-tech firm Square, sits for a portrait during an interview with Reuters in London, Britain, June 11, 2019. REUTERS/Toby Melville/Files Jack Dorsey, co-founder of Twitter and fin-tech firm Square, sits for a portrait during an interview with Reuters in London, Britain, June 11, 2019. REUTERS/Toby Melville/Files

October 15, 2021

(Reuters) – Fintech firm Square Inc Chief Executive Officer Jack Dorsey said on Friday that the company is looking to build a bitcoin mining system based on custom silicon and open source for individuals as well as businesses.

“If we do this, we’d follow our hardware wallet model: build in the open in collaboration with the community,” Dorsey said in a tweet.

(Reporting by Chavi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

